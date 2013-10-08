JOVEM CONFESSA ASSASSINATO DE NEGOCIANTE DESAPARECIDO EM 2012

As investigações do homicídio do escrivão Carlos Roberto de Carvalho Júnior (Carlão) acabaram levando à resolução de um grande mistério, que já durava mais de um ano. O caso do negociante de gado Carlos Sérgio Esteves (foto), desaparecido desde julho de 2012, pode enfim ter chegado a uma conclusão. Elizandro dos Reis (25 anos), o “Duduzinho”, preso pela Polícia Militar em Alfenas, na última sexta-feira (4), e que seria membro da quadrilha de traficantes que agia na região há pelo menos quatro anos, revelou à Polícia Civil que foi o responsável pela execução do empresário.

O jovem estava com mandado de prisão em aberto, por ser um dos suspeitos de participação na ação que resultou na morte do policial em Machado, mas acabou confessando não só seu envolvimento com o bando como também assumiu a responsabilidade pelos disparos que mataram o negociante.

Ainda segundo o suspeito, os corpos do homem e de dois adolescentes, também vítimas da quadrilha, mas assassinados por outros componentes, estariam enterrados em um canavial de Alfenas, onde, desde segunda-feira (7), são feitas buscas pela Polícia Civil.

O caso

Carlos Sérgio está desaparecido desde 18/07/2012. Seu veículo, uma Volkswagen Saveiro, foi queimado e abandonado em um cafezal no bairro Quatis, em Poço Fundo, e seu aparelho celular foi jogado às margens da rodovia MG 179, próximo a Machado (veja matéria daquele dia aqui). O principal alvo e suspeito da Polícia Civil pelo desaparecimento da vítima era Duduzinho, que acabou sendo preso na última sexta (4), mas por outro motivo.

A procura continua. Porém, até o fechamento deste post, o corpo da vítima ainda não havia sido localizado.