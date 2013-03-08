JOVEM COM FILHO NO COLO É ATROPELADA NO CANTO

by admin

Uma mulher de 22 anos, que estava com o filho de apenas dois anos no colo, foi atropelada por um Fiat Uno na rua Coronel José Dias, no final da tarde desta sexta-feira. A jovem e a criança foram levadas para o Pronto Atendimento por uma ambulância. Ela permanece em observação. O bebê não se feriu.
De acordo com o pai da garota, ela estava próxima da calçada quando foi atingida pelo veículo, que havia acabado de fazer uma conversão. Segundo o lavrador, o caso só não foi mais grave porque ele conseguiu puxar a filha, que estava sendo empurrada e atingida repetidas vezes pelo carro. “Por muito pouco ela não atinge a mim e à minha moto, que estava estacionada”, afirma.
Já a motorista do Uno, que tem 52 anos, garante que não tinha visto a vitima, que estava no meio da rua quando foi atingida, e que o automóvel não estava em alta velocidade. Ela teria se assustado ao perceber que tinha tocado na jovem, e por isso não conseguiu frear. “Levei um susto danado, e por isso não consegui parar o carro na hora”.
A dona de casa disse ainda que foi agredida sem ter tempo para explicações. “Uma mulher, que parece ser a mãe da menina, me pegou pelos cabelos e me deu um soco”, acusou. Ela também foi para o Pronto Atendimento, para fazer exames e depois um registro contra a agressão.
Todo o desenrolar da ocorrência foi acompanhado pela Policia Civil.

Moradores observam momento em que as vitimas são levadas pela ambulância ao Pronto Atendimento

 

Segundo testemunhas, várias mães haviam acabado de pegar seus filhos de uma Kombi da Prefeitura e seguiam pela rua na hora do acidente

