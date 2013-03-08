JOVEM COM FILHO NO COLO É ATROPELADA NO CANTO

Uma mulher de 22 anos, que estava com o filho de apenas dois anos no colo, foi atropelada por um Fiat Uno na rua Coronel José Dias, no final da tarde desta sexta-feira. A jovem e a criança foram levadas para o Pronto Atendimento por uma ambulância. Ela permanece em observação. O bebê não se feriu.

De acordo com o pai da garota, ela estava próxima da calçada quando foi atingida pelo veículo, que havia acabado de fazer uma conversão. Segundo o lavrador, o caso só não foi mais grave porque ele conseguiu puxar a filha, que estava sendo empurrada e atingida repetidas vezes pelo carro. “Por muito pouco ela não atinge a mim e à minha moto, que estava estacionada”, afirma.

Já a motorista do Uno, que tem 52 anos, garante que não tinha visto a vitima, que estava no meio da rua quando foi atingida, e que o automóvel não estava em alta velocidade. Ela teria se assustado ao perceber que tinha tocado na jovem, e por isso não conseguiu frear. “Levei um susto danado, e por isso não consegui parar o carro na hora”.

A dona de casa disse ainda que foi agredida sem ter tempo para explicações. “Uma mulher, que parece ser a mãe da menina, me pegou pelos cabelos e me deu um soco”, acusou. Ela também foi para o Pronto Atendimento, para fazer exames e depois um registro contra a agressão.

Todo o desenrolar da ocorrência foi acompanhado pela Policia Civil.

Moradores observam momento em que as vitimas são levadas pela ambulância ao Pronto Atendimento