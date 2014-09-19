IPTU: REUNIÃO PARA EXPLICAÇÕES TERMINA COM QUESTÕES EM ABERTO

Uma reunião para esclarecimentos sobre os novos cálculos do IPTU, que seria realizada secretamente na tarde desta sexta-feira (19), apenas com a presença de vereadores, representantes da Prefeitura e técnicos da empresa de consultoria Gestec Municipal Ltda, acabou aberta ao público mas ainda deixou muitas questões em aberto.Explicações se valendo da Lei foram dadas, questionamentos feitos, e no final um dos participantes acabou chamando a Policia Militar para registrar um boletim de ocorrência, por ter se sentido ofendido pelo responsável pela condução do encontro, o diretor da Gestec, Marcílio MeloLogo no começo das explicações, Marcilio defendeu os novos valores, afirmando que Poço Fundo precisa seguir a Legislação Federal sobre o tema, por isso precisando se adequar, e que o IPTU é impessoal, se baseia apenas no patrimônio, utilizando ainda metáfora de que “um município é como um condomínio, onde todos devem arcar com as despesas”. Segundo ele, antes havia antes uma grande injustiça, pois pelo menos 31% das residências está agora pagando um imposto mais barato que os de anos anteriores.No entanto, o diretor também afirmou que discrepâncias e alguns erros podem ocorrer, e a alternativa seria entrar com um pedido de revisão na Prefeitura.No espaço aberto para perguntas e manifestações, os ex-prefeitos Edésio Vasconcelos e Beto Gouvêa fizeram algumas explanações, bem como vereadores e outros participantes.Um agricultor, que possui lote com área de preservação permanente, questionou a tributação do terreno, e teve como resposta que “deveria doar a área para a Prefeitura”. Depois, acionou a Policia Militar para registrar um boletim de ocorrência, por ter se sentido constrangido por algumas falas do palestrante.Detalhes sobre todo o imbróglio envolvendo as mudanças no IPTU você tem na edição deste sábado do Jornal de Poço Fundo.