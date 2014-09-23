IPTU: OAB PEDE QUE MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO ENTRE NO CASO

A subseção poço-fundense da Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil enviou ao Ministério Público, no início desta semana, um pedido de abertura de procedimentos para apuração de possiveis ilegalidades quanto à cobrança do IPTU (Imposto Predial e Territoral Urbano) deste ano no município.

A solicitação foi feita após muitas reclamações de moradores, que não se conformam com os aumentos de 100 até quase 700% em seus boletos em relação aos valores cobrados em 2013.

Na última edição do JPF, mostramos a insatisfação de alguns proprietários de imóveis e também as tentativas de explicações feitas pela empresa Gestec, que assessorou o setor tributário da Prefeitura nos trabalhos de reformulação dos cálculos, para justificar as novas taxas. Apesar de haver informações de que várias residências tiveram o imposto reduzido, muita gente questiona o fato de ter sido taxada com base em valores definidos pelo mercado, gerando grandes disparidades entre casas com o mesmo tamanho e qualidade, mas localizadas em pontos diferentes da cidade. Além disso, a subida brusca dos valores também assustou, pegando muita gente de surpresa e sem os devidos recursos para cumprir com esta obrigação.

O Ministério Público já recebeu o ofício com a solicitação. Estamos acompanhando este caso e em breve repassaremos detalhes quanto ao andamento das apurações e (se houver) sobre possíveis providências.

Vereadores e moradores também haviam dito à nossa reportagem que buscariam contestar legalmente a nova cobrança, mas até o momento, pelo que se sabe, ninguém procurou a Justiça para fazê-lo.

Veja abaixo cópia do ofício enviado ao MP, fornecido pela OAB à nossa equipe (para ver em tamanho original, clique na imagem).

Abaixo Assinado



No fim da tarde desta terça-feira (23), o morador Marcelo Ferreira entrou em contato com nossa reportagem para informar que um abaixo assinado questionado a nova modalidade de cobrança do imposto está em andamento na cidade. Segundo ele, “vários moradores procuraram o MP para reclamar sobre o reajuste do IPTU sim” Todos foram informados pelos oficiais da Promotoria que seria feita uma solicitação à Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, para que todas as documentações pertinentes ao caso fossem enviadas ao órgão, para depois ser emitido um parecer.

Ainda segundo Marcelo, para agilizar esse pedido o Vereador Sargento Santana, disponibilizou as leis complementares, o decreto e a ata de sessão da Câmara em que foram aprovados os aumentos, e tudo já foi encaminhamos para o Promotor.

Está circulando na cidade um abaixo assinado contra esse aumento e contra a avaliação feita pela Empresa Gestec. As vias desse abaixo assinado podem ser encontradas com o Edésio Vasconcelos de Oliveira, o Sargento Santana, o Décio do Cartório, a Miriam Abrahão, na Panificadora Gimirim, e com o próprio Marcelo, que estará passando para recolher a assinatura de quem solicitar. Além disso, deverá ser escolhido um ponto na avenida José Evilásio para uma coleta mais abrangente.

O modelo do documento também está publicado abaixo.