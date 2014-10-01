IPTU NA PAUTA

Novamente, o Imposto Predial e Territorial Urbano de Poço Fundo voltou a ser o tema recorrente do dia nesta sexta-feira (10). Enquanto uma ação contra o tributo era entregue no Fórum da cidade, centenas de moradores formavam enormes filas para efetuar os pagamentos e assim não correrem risco de serem declarados inadimplentes. Um abaixo-assinado feito por descontentes e enviado ao Prefeito Renato Oliveira não recebeu nenhuma resposta.
A ação foi movida pelo autônomo Marcelo Ferreira. No documento, entregue ao Juizado da Vara Cível de Poço Fundo, ele questiona o fato de a Prefeitura ter feito uma atualização de onze anos do imposto de uma só vez, promovendo aumentos que chegam até a 900%. Também afirma que a nova forma de cobrança fere vários princípios constitucionais, dentre eles o da razoabilidade e o de capacidade contributiva. Além disso, lembra que os trabalhos para atualização da Planta Genérica do município foi feito por empresa capacitada em tributação, e não em engenharia.
Marcelo pede a suspensão da cobrança, por meio de liminar, até que a Prefeitura se explique ou até que o mérito da ação seja julgado. Como a Juiza Fernanda Machado de Moura não teve expediente no Fórum nesta data, a resposta deverá ser dada apenas na próxima segunda-feira.
Enquanto isso, contribuintes lotaram a lotérica da cidade e o Banco Itaú, únicos autorizados a receberem o imposto. Durante todo o dia, o movimento foi acima da média, e até o fim do expediente havia filas do lado de fora. Foi preciso distribuir senhas para quem insistiu em fazer o pagamento ainda na sexta-feira.
Clique aqui para ver o teor completo da Ação Popular movida contra a nova cobrança
Bem esclarecedora a matéria.
