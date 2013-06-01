INVASORES DO CREDIVAR DE MACHADO SÃO PRESOS PELA POLICIA CIVIL

Ferramenta utilizada no crime e carro roubado foram as referências para a investigação

Após investigação que durou menos de uma semana, a Policia Civil conseguiu identificar a quadrilha responsável pela tentativa de furto no banco Sicoob Credivar, ocorrida na madrugada da última segunda-feira (1). Dois componentes do bando foram presos nesta sexta-feira (5).

Os policiais, chefiados pelo delegado Juliano do Lago (setor de crimes contra o patrimônio) chegaram à identificação dos membros do grupo usando como referência as características da ferramenta utilizada no arrombamento e o fato de que eles já eram suspeitos de terem também roubado o carro utilizado no crime.

A reportagem do grupo JPF acompanhou o desfecho desta história, e você tem detalhes em nossas próximas publicações, que estarão nas bancas e nas residências dos assinantes neste sábado (6).