INTERNAUTA QUESTIONA GASTO COM REVEILLON POÇO-FUNDENSE

O poço-fundense Marcelo Ferreira resolveu manifestar seu protesto contra os gastos considerados excessivos da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo com o show da Virada do Ano no município. Ele encontrou uma grande disparidade entre o que foi pago para a montagem da estrutura do show de Lucas Moraes, contratado para animar a festa por aqui, com o que foi gasto por uma outra Prefeitura, a de Águas de Lindóia, para um show do mesmo artista.

Com prints dos portais transparência de ambos os municípios, Marcelo mostra que Poço Fundo gastou em torno de R$ 40 mil a mais que a Estância paulista por um mesmo trabalho, guardadas, claro, as devidas proporções. Enquanto Águas de Lindóia investiu R$ 13 mil para a montagem de um show de Lucas, em um Festival de Inverno (em Julho deste ano), a prefeitura gimirinense desembolsou nada mais, nada menos que R$ 53,5 mil para o Reveillon. “Enquanto alguns prefeitos por ai economizam e investem em saúde e educação, nosso prefeito “investe” mais de 50 mil em show. Não sou contra nenhum tipo de festividade na cidade, mas algumas informações, ao meu ver, apagam o brilho dessas festas”, diz o jovem em sua publicação.

Até o momento, não houve manifestação do Poder Executivo, principalmente da Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano (que mesmo sem titular continua ativa) sobre a postagem, que está dando o que falar nas redes sociais… Confira abaixo as imagens publicadas pelo internauta.