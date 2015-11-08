INTERMUNICIPAL JÁ TEM DOIS CONFRONTOS DE QUARTAS DEFINIDOS

O campeonato intermunicipal de futebol de Poço Fundo está chegando às suas fases decisivas. Hoje (domingo, 8), no Campo da Liga, mais dois times garantiram classificação às quartas-de-final e o chaveamento para dois jogos já foi feito.São João da Mata venceu a Manhosa por 3 a 0 e, com o segundo lugar no grupo C, vai enfrentar a Portuguesa na próxima etapa. Já o Beira Rancho, com a vitória sobre o Douradinho por 4 a 2, ficou na ponta da tabela da mesma chave e vai encarar a Riviera. Cachoeirinha e Lago Azul ainda aguardam a definição dos seus adversários, que acontecerá na rodada do próximo domingo com os últimos jogos do grupo D.