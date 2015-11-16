INTERMUNICIPAL ENTRA NA FASE DECISIVA

O Campeonato Intermunicipal de Futebol Amador de Poço Fundo já tem todos os confrontos definidos para as quartas-de-final, que começam a ser disputadas no próximo dia 29. O último classificado foi o Santa Helena, que venceu a partida de ontem (domingo, 15) contra o Meia Boca Jr e garantiu o acesso entre os oito melhores do torneio. As outras equipes são a Portuguesa, São João da Mata, Cachoeirinha, Poço Fundo F.C., Lago Azul, Beira Rancho e Riviera.

Quem enfrenta quem e os detalhes do encerramento da fase de classificação você terá em sua edição deste sábado do Jornal de Poço Fundo.