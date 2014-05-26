INSCRIÇÕES ABERTAS PARA O CONCURSO DA PREFEITURA

A partir de hoje (26) até o dia 16 de junho, quem estiver interessado em uma das vagas abertas para o Concurso Público da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo pode começar a fazer suas inscrições. O cadastro só poderá ser feito através do site www.noroesteconcursos.com.br, com taxas de variam de R$ 20 a R$ 70, com funções que vão de auxiliar de serviços gerais, com salário de R$ 575,31, à de enfermeiro, com vencimentos de R$ 1884,25.

