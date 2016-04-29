INQUÉRITO DE VANS ESCOLARES EM POÇO FUNDO TEM 19 INDICIADOS

A Policia Civil encerrou nesta semana o inquérito que apurava irregularidades no transporte escolar em Poço Fundo. 19 pessoas foram indiciadas por falsidade ideológica e uso de documentos falsos. Dentre elas, está um policial civil aposentado de Alfenas. Os outros são proprietários das empresas.

As investigações, segundo o delegado Eder Neves, começaram em fevereiro de 2015, graças a denúncias anônimas quanto as péssimas condições de alguns dos veículos, o que levou a uma perícia para constatação das falhas e, por fim, à descoberta do esquema. O ex-policial se valia de formulários com timbre do Detran-MG para emitir laudos de vistoria, com base apenas em documentos apresentados pelos motoristas, e não após uma análise de fato. Ou seja, o coletivo muitas vezes sequer era levado para avaliação, mas era liberado para transportar crianças e adolescentes, colocando todos em risco.

A entrevista completa sobre este caso você confere em nosso programa Informativo 105, da Gimirim FM, na próxima quinta-feira (5), e detalhes na próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.