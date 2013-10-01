INICIADA REFORMA GERAL DA PONTE AZUL

by admin

A Prefeitura iniciou, nesta semana, uma reforma geral da Ponte Azul. Fomos informados da novidade nesta quarta-feira (10) e resolvemos conferir de perto. A passagem deverá sofrer uma reformulação completa nos próximos dias, com ampliação do comprimento e maior garantia de segurança.
Segundo informações obtidas na Secretaria de Obras, por enquanto os trabalhos estão em fase de abertura da vala onde será construída uma nova base, feita com concreto armado com estacas do mesmo material. Haverá uma elevação da ponte, e a estrutura antiga será reforçada com novas vigas. Algumas pedras deverão ser o único empecilho para este inicio de obras, mas ferramentas já estão sendo providenciadas para retirá-las do caminho.
A pista está interditada naquele setor para todos os tipos de veículos, embora alguns motociclistas ainda teimem em se arriscar por uma pequena passagem, feita no local apenas para a realização dos trabalhos.
Não há ainda uma previsão para o término da obra, que está sendo realizada com recursos do próprio município, mas acredita-se que a nova ligação deverá ser entregue entre dez e quinze dias.

