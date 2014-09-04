INICIADA CONSTRUÇÃO DE NOVO PSF EM POÇO FUNDO

A construção de um novo PSF foi iniciada nesta manhã de quarta-feira (9), na Praça Tancredo Neves. A obra está sendo realizada no local onde atualmente é o pátio da Escola Municipal Carlito Ferreira, o que gerou alguns questionamentos, mas segundo a Secretaria de Obras e a Secretaria da Saúde, o projeto é bem abrangente e vai criar um espaço ainda maior para a instituição de ensino, pois prevê a ligação da área desta com a quadra poliesportiva da praça Aparecida Quincas.

Uma rua, localizada atrás da escola, já seria fechada hoje para a promoção desta mudança, mas após reclamações de moradores o trabalho foi suspenso para esperar uma autorização legal, a ser obtida através de projeto de lei enviado à Câmara de Vereadores.

Os detalhes de todo o projeto você terá na próxima edição do JPF.