A construção de um novo PSF foi iniciada nesta manhã de quarta-feira (9), na Praça Tancredo Neves. A obra está sendo realizada no local onde atualmente é o pátio da Escola Municipal Carlito Ferreira, o que gerou alguns questionamentos, mas segundo a Secretaria de Obras e a Secretaria da Saúde, o projeto é bem abrangente e vai criar um espaço ainda maior para a instituição de ensino, pois prevê a ligação da área desta com a quadra poliesportiva da praça Aparecida Quincas.
Uma rua, localizada atrás da escola, já seria fechada hoje para a promoção desta mudança, mas após reclamações de moradores o trabalho foi suspenso para esperar uma autorização legal, a ser obtida através de projeto de lei enviado à Câmara de Vereadores.
Os detalhes de todo o projeto você terá na próxima edição do JPF.
INICIADA CONSTRUÇÃO DE NOVO PSF EM POÇO FUNDO
A construção de um novo PSF foi iniciada nesta manhã de quarta-feira (9), na Praça Tancredo Neves. A obra está sendo realizada no local onde atualmente é o pátio da Escola Municipal Carlito Ferreira, o que gerou alguns questionamentos, mas segundo a Secretaria de Obras e a Secretaria da Saúde, o projeto é bem abrangente e vai criar um espaço ainda maior para a instituição de ensino, pois prevê a ligação da área desta com a quadra poliesportiva da praça Aparecida Quincas.
Hoffe BB verzettelt sich nicht in neuen Modellen und vergisst die Software. Das Z10 ist ein tolles Smartphones, das OS Bedarf aber noch einiger Pflege und Updates.
What’s up friends, how is all, and what you desire to say regarding this post, in my view its really awesome in favor of me.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Gracias John y John por este mensaje que me ha hecho mucho bien, sencillas palabras, profunda advertencia. Nuevamente gracias.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
3219% off coupon codes american eagle http://financialmarkets.industrialinfo.com/industrialinfo/news/read/32511053/
qmdcigscf icmcq ogbgdib kkog mfkjoxroibggibn
coupon codes american eagle outfitters http://www.desmoinesnewsdesk.com/story/68510/how-using-coupons-and-promo-codes-can-save-time-and-money.html
great points altogether k3j4tjkbks, you just gained a new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your put up that you made a few days in the past? Any sure?
printable coupon codes american eagle http://www.pristinereport.com/story/99375/get-exciting-discount-coupons-from-savingplaza.html
NÃO ACREDITO QUE DESMILITARIZANDO AS PM O SISTIMA DE SEGURANÇA MELHORE; A INSEGURANÇA ESTÁ PORQUE OS FORA DA LEI TEM AUMENTADO E UM TAL DE DIREITOS HUMANOS TENTA LIMITAR O PODER DAS FORÇAS POLICIAIS EM FAVOR DO BANDIDO. ALÉM DISSO, SE DESMILITARIZAR, FICA FACIL PARA FAZER GREVES POR…POR…POR ETC E OS BANDODOS VAO FAZER A FESTA.
BTW, “Norman is that you” is the name of a play created in 1970 to which referred each time he saw me.
Wonderful paintings! That is the kind of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for no longer positioning this put up higher! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thank you =)
Parabéns pelo artigo, nós os eletricista qualificados agradecemos…
What i do not understood is in fact how you are no longer really a lot more smartly-favored than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably in the case of this topic, made me individually imagine it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested unless it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. At all times maintain it up!
I¡¯m very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Youre so awesome, man! I cant believe I missed this blog for so long. Its just great stuff all round. Your design, man¡too amazing! I cant wait to read what youve got next. I love everything that youre saying and want more, more, MORE! Keep this up, man! Its just too good.
Great, thanks for sharing this article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
How can i start a blog under a pen-name and maintain my anonymity. How do you then obtain regular readers?
Hello. Great job. I did not anticipate this. This is a impressive story. Thanks!
Are you a creative writing instructor at a school? How do you deal with potentially harmful students?
I enjoy, lead to I discovered just what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I may have got found something which is copyright laws infringement on associated content… What exactly occurs if it’s reported?. Does linked content toe nail down on the writer? Or is the content simply eliminated?. Is the writer charged with criminal offenses?. Thanks..
are blog posts reason more than enough for a company to sue an individual according to the Indian regulation?
How do you make firefox use your existing installation of Display?
I’m an author and I might love to have got people’s views on my work. Will anyone know any good running a blog sites?. Tweets is not a blogging site and the only way people see your work on twitter as if they stick to you. Twitter and Facebook are not answers that I am looking intended for. Thank you for your input..
How to begin a blog. Kindly suggest books on the subject?
Whenever i start a video call/ web cam/voice call on messenger, skype, google talk, askjeeve messenger, my computer totally freezes, and gives an echo. I have to restart it physically. Sometimes it has a blue display screen, and this restarts itself.. I are using Windows vista, and this scenario existed once i had 7 on this computer. What can be wrong? Equipment problems? There is absolutely no virus detected after i scanned the computer with Kaspersky..
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
It didn’t used to, the Specs are Nvidia 5500gt, 1gb MEMORY, so on, I know it’s not really the latest computer out now there, it’s mostly to get playing extremely old games or browsing the internet. The computer automatically restarts at the beginning of a streaming video, it doesn’t actually try to operate it. I ran the computer in secure mode with networking in was able to stream video yet there was no sound. It used to be able to stream video..
Whats up! I just would like to give an enormous thumbs up for the great info you could have right here on this post. I will likely be coming again to your weblog for extra soon.
Everyone says weight loss move an initial Tumlbr blog without removing the account, but how about a secondary blog? I have two accounts, one which I use and one that I just started. I don’t use the main blog around the old 1, but I do use a secondary blog on the same account. Can there be any way I could move that secondary blog to my new account as a secondary blog as well?. Thanks!.
Can you gain access to a computer from your iPod touch with out installing anything onto the pc?
How can i use frame or iframe to put facebook or else to blogspot?
I cut a movie into 10 minute parts and uploaded to youtube, i just had uploaded two parts by the time i acquired a copyright notice. How can i upload movies without it getting erased?.
I’m making a collaborative blog page and I must know if I can change a blogspot blog as one where anyone can add content material and modify or change the text. Maybe there is another kind of blog whee you can do this.. Thanks a lot everyone..
How frequently will Facebook check for a new LiveJournal post to import to my notes?
I’ve learn several just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to create any such fantastic informative web site.
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by chance (stumbleupon). I have book-marked it for later!
Copyright Violation With Properly Cited Content articles For A Made for Profit Site?
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic blog!
I want to begin a website. It will be asking for money only to account the workshops associated with holding meetings meant for the clients and for mailouts. How should I start setting that up?.
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.
very nice submit, i actually love this website, keep on it
I have a Tumblr blog that is hooked up to my personal website. The actual blog is connected off of the homepage. I would like to learn if which widget or something that I can put on my website’s home-page that will show my most recent blog posts. Not really the whole post, but maybe just the headline and a link to go to my blog..
I’m intending to write a literature blog, and I would like to get mainly because much readers as possible, also those who can’t stand books much, to be able to encourage them to read. Suggestions? No bashing please!.
I have not really read a lot of good things regarding Webfetti – mainly people wanting to take it off from their computer systems, so I’m just looking pertaining to alternatives which i do not need to set up.. Do you have web-sites where I can copy requirements from to alter the design of my blogspot blog page? The themes on blogspot are good to get you started, yet I’m ready for a change..