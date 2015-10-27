INICIADA CONSTRUÇÃO DE ESPERADA PISTA DE SKATE

Iniciadas na manhã desta terça-feira (27) as obras de um espaço há muito tempo desejado por quem gosta de praticar esportes radicais. Na pracinha da ligação entre as ruas Roberto Assi e Coronel Ferreira de Assis, começa a ser preparado o terreno para a construção de uma pista mista de skate, que servirá também para evoluções com bikes. Os trabalhos devem ser concluídos em cerca de três meses, segundo os responsáveis.