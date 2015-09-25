INFARTO FULMINANTE TIRA A VIDA DA PROFESSORA “MAH”

by admin

 

Poço Fundo foi pega de surpresa pela confirmação da morte da Professora Rosemar Benedita Passos, a “Tia Mah”, ocorrida no final da tarde desta sexta-feira (25) no Hospital de Gimirim. A dedicada educadora, que durante muitos anos atuou no ensino municpal gimirinense, aparentemente foi vítima de um infarto fulminante.
As despedidas acontecem no Velório Municipal, com sepultamento neste sábado (26), às 10h00 da manhã.

 

Atualizado às 23h45

452 thoughts on “INFARTO FULMINANTE TIRA A VIDA DA PROFESSORA “MAH”

