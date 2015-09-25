INFARTO FULMINANTE TIRA A VIDA DA PROFESSORA “MAH”

Poço Fundo foi pega de surpresa pela confirmação da morte da Professora Rosemar Benedita Passos, a “Tia Mah”, ocorrida no final da tarde desta sexta-feira (25) no Hospital de Gimirim. A dedicada educadora, que durante muitos anos atuou no ensino municpal gimirinense, aparentemente foi vítima de um infarto fulminante.
As despedidas acontecem no Velório Municipal, com sepultamento neste sábado (26), às 10h00 da manhã.
Atualizado às 23h45
Kosten Levitra Bayer Vital Buy Cipro Generic [url=http://fastbestmedrxshop.com]how to order roaccutane in the usa[/url] Tadalafil Online Purchase Clomid Prescription Overnight best buy isotretinoin Viagra Frau Wirkung Prix Viagra Pas Cher En Saint [url=http://drugsed.com]kamagra or malegra[/url] Buy Cialis Online With Prescription Keflex Coumadin Propecia Increased Libido Canadian Viagra Paypal [url=http://accleps.com]kamagra 100[/url] Cooper Viagra Achat Propecia Moins Cher Perlutex Prix Cytotec France [url=http://buyfurosemidetablets.com]buy lasix uk[/url] Effetti Cialis Scaduto Tadalis Sx Soft Online Kaufen Durer Plus Longtemps Au Lit Ce Soir Levitra 10 Mg Pages Jaunes Viagra E Cialis Isotretinoin 20mg Acne In Internet With Doctor Consult [url=http://buyprednisone20mgtablets.com]buy prednisone no prescription[/url] Comprar Viagra En Sevilla Priligy And Fda