INCÊNDIO NO TERRENO DO CRUZEIRO

Um incêndio de grandes proporções assustou moradores do alto do bairro Nova Gimirim, no inicio da noite desta terça-feira. O fogo tomou conta de mato que havia sido previamente roçado no inicio das terras do Gaspar. O risco era de que o fogo atingisse também um cafezal, mas felizmente isso não ocorreu.A fumaça tomou conta de toda a área e muita gente se juntou na rua próxima ao terreno para acompanhar o desenrolar do caso. Apenas um funcionário do dono das terras estava no local e controlou a área, para garantir que as chamas não chegassem à plantação. A Policia Militar também se fez presente e chegou a tentar contato com o caminhão pipa da Prefeitura, que não apareceu.Não se sabe, até o momento, quem iniciou o sinistro, que se extinguiu sozinho, sem maiores danos.