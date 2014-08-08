INCÊNDIO EM BAMBUZAL GERA PERIGO NA CURVA DA CACHOEIRINHA

Um incêndio num bambuzal localizado no quilômetro 42 da rodovia MG 179 (curva da Cachoeirinha) por pouco não causa uma tragédia, na tarde desta sexta-feira (8). Um motociclista foi atingido por um dos bambus, que caiu na pista. Por sorte, ele só teve ferimentos leve e foi na própria moto ao Pronto Atendimento, apesar de a ambulância ter chegado rápido para o socorro.
Os servidores do DER foram acionados por volta das 17h00, com o aviso de que a rodovia estava sendo tomada pelos arbustos. Uma limpeza foi feita e o asfalto foi logo liberado, mas o fogo voltou a tomar conta da mata, gerando apreensão não só pelo perigo aos motoristas como também a propriedades próximas.
A Policia Militar e a Policia Rodoviária estiveram no local, e até o fechamento desta nota a guarnição poço-fundense ainda estava tentando contato com os responsáveis pelo caminhão pipa da Prefeitura, para que uma ação efetiva de combate às chamas fosse realizada.
Continuamos acompanhando o caso.
Several of you may keep in mind a book created years back by funny lady Erma Bombeck, titled, TheTurf Is Constantly Greener Over the Septic system.
No matter if somе onee searches foor ɦis required thing,thеrefore hе/shedesires tо Ƅе avаilable thaqt іn ԁetail, therefore thatthing is maintained oνеr here.
With all these wonderful utilizes why not turn your kitchen and yard wasteinto a totally free source of all all-natural nutrient rich soil additive/fertilizer..?!
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.The issue is an issue that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.I am very happy I came across this in my hunt for something regarding this.
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
Appreciating the time and effort you put into your blog and in depth information you present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material. Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Just a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style.
social chat rooms
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
I’m gratified with the way that jornalpf.com.br covers this type of issue. Usually on point, often polemic, consistently well-written and stimulating.
very nice post, i certainly love this website, keep on it
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are really great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend.
The subtle (but hilarious) underlying lament of these characters is they all reminisce over their past lives as hardened assassins and pine just to kill one more little ol’ person.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
I concur along with your conclusions and can eagerly watch forward to your future updates. The usefulness and significance has me overwhelmed and contains been invaluable to my opinion!
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
jornalpf.com.br does it again! Quite a interesting site and a thought-provoking post. Thanks!
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!