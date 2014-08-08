INCÊNDIO EM BAMBUZAL GERA PERIGO NA CURVA DA CACHOEIRINHA

Um incêndio num bambuzal localizado no quilômetro 42 da rodovia MG 179 (curva da Cachoeirinha) por pouco não causa uma tragédia, na tarde desta sexta-feira (8). Um motociclista foi atingido por um dos bambus, que caiu na pista. Por sorte, ele só teve ferimentos leve e foi na própria moto ao Pronto Atendimento, apesar de a ambulância ter chegado rápido para o socorro.

Os servidores do DER foram acionados por volta das 17h00, com o aviso de que a rodovia estava sendo tomada pelos arbustos. Uma limpeza foi feita e o asfalto foi logo liberado, mas o fogo voltou a tomar conta da mata, gerando apreensão não só pelo perigo aos motoristas como também a propriedades próximas.

A Policia Militar e a Policia Rodoviária estiveram no local, e até o fechamento desta nota a guarnição poço-fundense ainda estava tentando contato com os responsáveis pelo caminhão pipa da Prefeitura, para que uma ação efetiva de combate às chamas fosse realizada.

Continuamos acompanhando o caso.