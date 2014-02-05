INCÊNDIO DESTRÓI LOJA E ASSUSTA MORADORES EM MACHADO

Fogo era intenso no momento da chegada de nossa reportagem
Um incêndio iniciado em um terreno baldio, situado numa via paralela à Avenida Dr. Athaíde Pereira de Souza, causou um imenso prejuízo aos proprietários da loja Stela Móveis. Segundo testemunhas, o fogo começou por volta das 14 horas e deve ter sido ateado por alguém que resolveu eliminar o mato seco que tomava conta do referido lote.
Devido ao forte calor e tempo seco, as labaredas se espalharam rapidamente e logo chegaram ao depósito de sofás do estabelecimento. Lá também funcionava uma fábrica de costura, e a grande quantidade de panos estocada no imóvel acabou ajudando a proliferar o incêndio.
Ao perceberem que não dariam conta de controlar as chamas, funcionários e o proprietário da empresa começaram a retirar alguns sofás e móveis, acionando, em seguida, o Corpo de Bombeiros e solicitando a presença do caminhão pipa da Prefeitura. No entanto, com a rapidez em que as labaredas se espalharam não foi possível controlar o fogo, que tomou conta de todo o estabelecimento.
Cerca de 40 minutos depois, funcionários do Executivo compareceram e ajudaram a controlar o incêndio. Vinte minutos mais tarde, os Bombeiros também chegaram e deram fim ao fogo.
Estima-se que o prejuízo do comerciante seja de mais de R$ 500 mil.
Detalhes deste caso você confere na próxima edição da Gazeta.
Fogo tomou conta da loja
Após o fogo cessar, dava para ver parte do prejuízo
Caminhão pipa da Prefeitura ajudou a conter as chamas
Curiosos se aglomeraram no local para acompanhar o desenrolar dos fatos
