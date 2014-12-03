INCÊNDIO DESTRÓI CASA NO CENTRO

Uma casa foi totalmente destruída na manhã desta quarta-feira (3), em mais um incêndio de grandes proporções, desta vez na rua Arcanjo Mendes, no Centro de Poço Fundo. Ninguém ficou ferido, mas um cachorrinho morreu carbonizado.

Não se sabe ainda quais foram as causas do sinistro. Acredita-se que o fogo tenha começado em uma cortina da sala, por causa de um enfeite de Natal (pisca-pisca). Vizinhos tiveram dificuldades para acordar a moradora da residência e retirá-la do local. Ela ainda está assustada, mas passa bem.

O primeiro combate foi feito com mangueiras e baldes, e o caminhão pipa da Prefeitura, acionado por um cidadão, também auxiliou, mas já era tarde e todo o telhado já havia ruído. O tanque, cheio de vazamentos, também atrapalhou, pois boa parte da água se perdeu pelo caminho.

Veja abaixo um vídeo e fotos do combate ao incêndio. Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.