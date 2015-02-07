INCÊNDIO CRIMINOSO EM LOTEAMENTO DEIXA MORADORES NO SUFOCO

Um incêndio destruiu toda a vegetação de um terreno às margens da estrada da Saída da Ponte Azul, na tarde desta quinta, e deixou moradores do bairro Nova Poço Fundo literalmente no sufoco. O fogo teria iniciado numa entrada secundária de um loteamento e tomou conta de todo lote. Embora algumas pessoas tenham afirmado que sabiam que eram os autores do sinistro, ninguém quis revelar os seus nomes.

O caminhão-pipa da Prefeitura foi acionado, mas quando chegou a destruição já estava completa. Por sorte, os funcionários conseguiram evitar que as chamas atingissem um lote que fica bem ao lado de uma residência, o que poderia ocasionar ainda mais problemas ao proprietário, que já havia passado um grande sufoco com a fumaça que invadiu sua moradia e a de uma vizinha. Quem passava pela estrada também teve dificuldades.

Os detalhes estarão na próxima edição do JPF.