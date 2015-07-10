INAUGURAÇÃO D´O RANCHO ACONTECE AMANHÃ

Será inaugurado amanhã, no antigo Lua, a mais nova casa noturna de Poço Fundo: O Rancho. O tema escolhido para este grande momento foi o Neon, que promete dar uma iluminação especial no ambiente. Se você ainda não comprou seu convite adquira já nos pontos de vendas credenciados. Em Poço Fundo, você encontra os ingressos no Bar do Tiãozinho, Loja da Sudélia, Lanchonete Tio Scooby, Bar do Zé Luiz e com os comissários oficiais JRodrigues. Em Machado, eles podem ser adquiridos na Minas Cacau e na Oficina do Skate.