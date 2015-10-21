IMPRUDÊNCIA CAUSA DOIS ACIDENTES NA MG 179

Atos de imprudência podem ter sido a causa de dois acidentes na rodovia MG 179, na tarde e na noite desta terça-feira (20). Uma mulher ficou ferida no primeiro sinistro, e no segundo, felizmente, ninguém se machucou.

O primeiro acidente aconteceu no trevo de Carvalhópolis. Uma motocicleta atingiu em cheio um automóvel que fazia a conversão para acesso à MGC 267, sem a devida atenção ao tráfego. A motociclista teve uma fratura grave na perna e foi socorrida pelo SAMU.

A outra batida, à noite, foi entre duas caminhonetes, poucos quilômetros antes do mesmo trevo. Uma Strada, com placas de Guaxupé, ia rumo a Alfenas quando, segundo o condutor, surgiu à sua frente, seguindo no mesmo sentido em baixíssima velocidade, uma Fiorino carregada com capim, que cobria toda a traseira. O choque traseiro teria sido inevitavel. Um dos carros caiu em uma ribanceira, e o outro parou vários metros adiante. Ninguém se feriu.

