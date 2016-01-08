IMPÉRIO TRATA DO PRECONCEITO RACIAL EM SEU SAMBA

O som dos tambores estão tomando conta da cidade. Já publicamos o samba de enredo da Acadêmicos do Morro, e agora, como prometido, mostramos aos nossos leitores a música que vai embalar e animar a galera da Escola de Samba Império da Vila. Neste ano, os ritmistas do Canto vão levar um convite à reflexão sobre os preconceito racial em nosso país, algo tão negado, mas tão presente no dia a dia.

Confira:

Império Da Vila 2016

Tema ; Preconceito Racial

Autoria; keitinho Art

Quero deixar explicado que faltam gente da nosaa harmonia… que sao Dii Felipe Sara Ferreira Haroldo Paiva Denis Guilherme Machado Anthonyo Styllo Unico – Keitinho Art Publicado por Keitinho Art em Sexta, 8 de janeiro de 2016

Um grito de liberdade / Salvou a raça dos tempos de dor / Quando a Princesa izabel / Todos escravos abolizou / Assinando a lei áurea / Salvando os negros / Com a libertação!

Hoje a império fala da realidade / junto com a comunidade / Vem combatendo o racismo que ficou!… ( E os Negros )

Os negros que eram escravos hoje tem o direito de ser Cidadão / Buscando as suas conquistas aos dias de hoje com a nossa nacão / Negro / Hoje pode ser Doutor / Deputado e Senador / Diga não ao preconceito de cor (2 x ) ( Viva Zumbi )

Viva Zumbi / O grande rei dos palmares / Viva José Do Patrocinio Joaquim De Nabuco os involuntários / Que lutou tanto / Para termos um ideal / hoje de azul e branco / Nesta avenida Neste carnaval ( Então )

Então negro e branco sao raça / Tudo isso ja basta / Temos os mesmo Direito! Brincar chorar sorrir / lutar por um só Ideal / Fazer a grande festa , Festa do meu carnaval