IMPÉRIO MOSTRA INOVAÇÕES EM ENSAIO GERAL

A Escola de Samba Imperío da Vila fez seu ensaio na noite deste sábado (20) na avenida José Evilásio Assi. O tempo de fato ajudou e a galera compareceu para acompanhar as inovações implantadas por Mestre Foca e Keitinho na bateria e no samba deste ano, com paradinhas (inclusive vocais) que deverão surpreender o público no desfile. No enredo deste ano, o preconceito racial e a valorização do negro foram os temas escolhidos.

Confira o video com o samba e algumas imagens do evento:

Video e fotos: Toninho Rodrigues