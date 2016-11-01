IGREJA QUESTIONA PREFEITURA POR INSTALAÇÃO DE ACADEMIA EM ESPAÇO DE FESTA

by admin

Uma iniciativa da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo está gerando um ligeiro atrito com as lideranças da maior instituição religiosa da cidade: a Igreja Católica. A instalação de uma academia ao ar livre no meio da Praça Antônio Velani, semanas antes da Festa de São Benedito, o principal e mais movimentado evento religioso-popular da cidade, gerou questionamentos por parte do pároco e do vigário da Paróquia.
A primeira questão levantada foi a não consulta, por parte do Poder Executivo, das lideranças eclesiásticas sobre a instalação, já que a novidade pode restringir a movimentação dos participantes do evento, promovido pela Paróquia São Francisco e que conta com a participação de todas as comunidades do município. “Nos informaram que barraqueiros foram consultados e não viram problemas. Não sabemos que barraqueiros foram ouvidos, mas, de qualquer forma, quem organiza a festa não são eles, somos nós. E não fomos em nenhum momento consultados. Não somos contra a instalação dos aparelhos, que, com certeza, chegam para promover atividade e saúde para a população. No entanto, nos preocupamos com a possibilidade de que pessoas se machuquem por conta deles, principalmente nos dias de maior movimento, além da restrição do espaço para o trânsito dos participantes”, disse o pároco Cláudio Braz ao ser inquirido sobre o caso.
De acordo com o sacerdote, uma reunião foi marcada para tratar do assunto diretamente com o prefeito Renato Oliveira e com o presidente da Câmara, Luciano Ferreira, para tratar deste tema. O encontro está marcado para a próxima segunda-feira (13), na sede da Paróquia.
Para o vigário Paulo Giovanni, a conversa é necessária para se saber até onde o Poder Público dá a devida importância à centenária Festa de São Benedito. “Este evento, de cunho principalmente religioso, já tem bem mais de 100 anos, e, nas últimas edições, temos promovido mudanças para valorizá-la ainda mais, inclusive prezando, e muito, pela segurança. Neste ano, teremos também um espaço maior para o nosso Congado, algo que há tanto tempo não ocorria. Por isso, não entendemos porque o Poder Executivo toma decisões deste tipo sem pelo menos nos consultar, podendo colocar em risco até mesmo um planejamento feito após muitas reuniões e conversas entre nossas lideranças”, disse.
Confira, na próxima semana, a entrevista feita com os padres e também o resultado do encontro com o prefeito e o presidente da Câmara.

1

262 thoughts on “IGREJA QUESTIONA PREFEITURA POR INSTALAÇÃO DE ACADEMIA EM ESPAÇO DE FESTA

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.