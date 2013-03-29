IGREJA LOTADA PARA CELEBRAÇÃO DA SANTA CEIA

by admin

A Igreja Matriz mais uma vez foi tomada por fiéis para a Missa da Santa Ceia, celebração na qual ocorre a tradicional cerimônia do “Lava-Pés”. A missa marca também o dia em que foi instituída a Eucaristia e o Sacerdócio, e se encerra com várias horas de adoração ao Santíssimo Sacramento.
Nesta sexta (29), começam logo cedo as atividades que lembram o dia da Paixão e Morte de Jesus. Às 5h30, acontece a via-sacra até o Cruzeiro, um dos momentos de maior participação popular (confira a programação clicando aqui).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

