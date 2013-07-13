IDOSOS FICAM FERIDOS APÓS CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Um casal de idosos ficou levemente ferido após mais um capotamento ocorrido na rodovia MG 179, no inicio da noite deste sábado (13). O acidente aconteceu na altura do quilômetro 43. Não se sabe ainda quais foram as causas do sinistro, mas segundo relatos de testemunhas, o motorista, que aparenta ter 70 anos, pode ter “cochilado” ao volante, após uma longa viagem do interior de São Paulo para a zona rural de Poço Fundo. O GM Corsa que ele dirigia atravessou a pista, capotou e foi parar num pasto do lado contrário ao que ele seguia.

O homem e sua esposa, de pouco mais de 60 anos, eram os únicos ocupantes do veículo. Eles foram socorridos por uma equipe do Hospital de Gimirim e levados para o Pronto Atendimento. De acordo com informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, os dois passam bem, mas deverão ficar em observação por algumas horas antes de serem liberados.