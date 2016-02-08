IDOSO MORRE AFOGADO E OUTRO ESTÁ DESAPARECIDO NA ÁREA DA BARRAGEM

O corpo de um homem de 60 anos foi encontrado presos a galhos numa das margens da Barragem da Cachoeira Grande, no setor de Poço Fundo, na manhã desta segunda-feira (8). A vitima, Manoel Joaquim Fonseca, era de Poços de Caldas, mas segundo informações apuradas pelo repórter e fotógrafo Ricardo Martins, do site Águia Noticias, vivia há cerca de 11 anos naquela região.

A Policia e o Corpo de Bombeiros agora procuram por outro homem, que também é morador da área e está desaparecido. Objetos pertencentes a João Fonseca (57 anos), foram encontrados bem próximos do ponto onde o corpo de Manoel foi localizado, e conhecidos já haviam dado por falta dele. Na beira do rio, havia um saco, uma garrafa de pinga e um boné do lavrador. Uma das hipóteses levantadas é de que possivelmente um dos homens estava bêbado e caiu na água. Outro teria morrido por tentar salvá-lo.

Detalhes em breve no Jornal de Poço Fundo.

Fotos do parceiro Ricardo Martins