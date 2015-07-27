IDOSO É ASSASSINADO A PAULADAS EM CARVALHÓPOLIS

admin
Um homem foi brutalmente atacado a pauladas, provavelmente na noite deste domingo (26), numa casa usada como galpão em sua propriedade na zona rural de Carvalhópólis. Sebastião Lourenço de Carvalho (67) chegou a ser socorrido com vida ao Pronto Atendimento de Machado, mas não resistiu aos ferimentos e morreu na manhã desta segunda-feira (27).
José Cesário (60 anos), um arrendatário da propriedade da vitima, acionou a Policia Militar, afirmando que encontrou Sebastião agonizando. Os militares, por sua vez, chamaram a ambulãncia da Secretaria de Saúde do município para efetuar o socorro. Horas depois, o óbito foi declarado.
As investigações começaram imediatamente, e não demorou para que testemunhas apontassem o primeiro suspeito: exatamente José Cesário. Familiares afirmavam que o arrendatário se aproveitava da vítima, e teria havido uma discussão na noite de domingo entre eles no local. Ainda sem saber que era suspeito, e tratado como testemunha, o autor concedeu entrevista à nossa reportagem, junto com o filho adolescente (que teria preseenciado o crime). Em sua fala, ele chegou a dizer que queria ter salvado a vida de “seu amigo”. No entanto, diante do competente delegado Juliano do Lago, acabou confessando o que havia feito de fato.
Continuamos acompanhando o caso e você terá mais detalhes nas edições do grupo JPF.

 

 

 

 

