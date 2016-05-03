HOMENS ARMADOS ASSALTAM SERRARIA

Quatro homens armados assaltaram uma serraria de Poço Fundo, na manhã deste sábado (5). Era dia de pagamento no estabelecimento.
Segundo informações colhidas pela reportagem, os indivíduos chegaram ao escritório da empresa já anunciando o roubo. Enquanto alguns recolhiam o dinheiro e mantinham uma secretária e demais funcionários rendidos, outros destruíam as câmeras de segurança e o dispositivo onde as imagens eram armazenadas.
Depois de cometerem o delitos, os bandidos fugiram rumo à Ponte Azul.
A Polícia Militar foi acionada e efetua rastreamento neste momento.
Qualquer informação que leve aos suspeitos pode ser repassada pelo telefone 98879-7176. Sua identidade será mantida em sigilo.
