HOMEM “SURTA” NO CENTRO DA CIDADE

by admin

a - surto 2bUm homem aparentemente com problemas emocionais causou um grande tumulto na manhã desta quarta-feira (23) em um templo localizado na rua Prefeito Isaías de Carvalho. Segundo testemunhas, o rapaz apareceu do nada na janela, pelado, com uma Biblia na mão, parecendo estar pregando algo e, de repente, passou a atirar cadeiras e outros móveis para a rua. Por sorte nenhum veículo foi atingido e ninguém se feriu. A Via é extremamente movimentada, por ser a principal entrada da cidade.
Após o ato impensado, populares acionaram a Policia Militar, que compareceu ao local e o conteve. Ele foi algemado e encaminhado ao hospital, para as demais providências.
Estamos acompanhando o caso e repassaremos detalhes em breve ou na próxima edição do JPF.

a - surto 1

