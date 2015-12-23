HOMEM “SURTA” NO CENTRO DA CIDADE

Um homem aparentemente com problemas emocionais causou um grande tumulto na manhã desta quarta-feira (23) em um templo localizado na rua Prefeito Isaías de Carvalho. Segundo testemunhas, o rapaz apareceu do nada na janela, pelado, com uma Biblia na mão, parecendo estar pregando algo e, de repente, passou a atirar cadeiras e outros móveis para a rua. Por sorte nenhum veículo foi atingido e ninguém se feriu. A Via é extremamente movimentada, por ser a principal entrada da cidade.

Após o ato impensado, populares acionaram a Policia Militar, que compareceu ao local e o conteve. Ele foi algemado e encaminhado ao hospital, para as demais providências.

Estamos acompanhando o caso e repassaremos detalhes em breve ou na próxima edição do JPF.