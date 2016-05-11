HOMEM PROMOVE QUEBRADEIRA EM CASA E DÁ TRABALHO PRA POLICIA

Um homem de 36 anos deu um grande trabalho para a Policia Militar na noite desta terça-feira (10), no bairro Mãe Rainha, em Poço Fundo. Agitado, provavelmente embriagado, ele promoveu uma quebradeira em sua residência e, armado com uma faca, ameaçou a irmã de morte. A guarnição PM que atendeu à ocorrência teve um grande trabalho para conter o impeto do agressor e desarmá-lo. Felizmente, mesmo com grande dificuldade, a equipe optou pelo uso de técnicas de imobilização, contando com a experiência de seus membros, e assim conseguiu efetuar a prisão sem o uso de armas, letais ou não.

Foi preciso solicitar uma viatura da sede da 164ª Cia PM de Machado, com o compartimento para transporte de presos, pois na situação que o homem se encontrava não seria possível levá-lo para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, destino final da ocorrência.