HOMEM MORRE ENQUANTO SEGUIA PARA HOSPITAL

1 - MORTOBUm homem foi encontrado morto defronte à Escola Estadual José Bonifácio, na madrugada desta quarta-feira (9). Astério da Eletrônica, como era conhecido, provavelmente foi vítima de um ataque cardíaco. Ele teria passado mal e saiu de casa à pé, para buscar atendimento no Hospital de Gimirim, mas não conseguiu chegar a tempo.

A Policia Militar foi acionada e preservou o local até a chegada da perícia. O corpo foi removido pela funerária São Luiz, e aguardaria decisão da Policia Civil quanto ao envio ou não para exames no IML.

