HOMEM MORRE EM TRÁGICO ACIDENTE NA MG 179

Um homem morreu em mais um trágico acidente na rodovia MG 179, no final da tarde deste domingo (4). O sinistro ocorreu a pouco mais de um quilômetro do trevo de São João da Mata, seguindo para Pouso Alegre.

De acordo com testemunhas, Rogério Madeira (54 anos) ia no sentido São João da Mata – Pouso Alegre, retornando de Alfenas, quando tentou uma ultrapassagem de risco, numa pequena reta. Sem motivo aparente, ele teria perdido o controle de seu V0lkswagen Crossfox, atravessou a pista, bateu em duas cercas e foi parar em um bambuzal, numa área de acesso muito difícil. A vítima, única a ocupar o veículo, faleceu no local.

A Polícia Militar de São João da Mata prestou os primeiros atendimentos no local até a chegada da Polícia Rodoviária Estadual. A Perícia foi acionada e o corpo seria removido ainda nesta noite, mas, por conta das péssimas condições de acesso, a retirada do veículo só deverá ser realizada à luz do dia, nesta segunda-feira (5).