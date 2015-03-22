HOMEM MORRE ATROPELADO NA MG 179

Um homem morreu atropelado na noite deste sábado (21) quando tentava atravessar a pista da rodovia MG 179 nas proximidades do trevo de Carvalhópolis. Ele foi atingido por um VW Gol que seguia sentido a Poço Fundo e era conduzido por um jovem de 22 anos.

O motorista do carro, que aguardou a presença da policia no local, estava muito abalado com o ocorrido, Ele afirma que o homem surgiu de repente à sua frente, após uma curva, e não houve como evitar o choque. O SAMU foi acionado, mas já não havia mais o que fazer.

A área foi preservada para os trabalhos da Perícia da Policia Civil, que efetuou seus trabalhos de praxe. A vitima, até o fechamento desta nota, ainda não havia sido identificada.