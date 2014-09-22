HOMEM MORRE APÓS TER CAMINHONETE ESMAGADA POR BITREM

Uma carreta bitrem tombou sobre uma Hilux na altura do quilômetro 13 da rodovia MG 179, em Alfenas, na tarde desta segunda-feira (22). Fabiano Bernardi (45 anos), que dirigia a caminhonete, morreu no local. Um Ford Fiesta também foi atingido pelos dois veículos, e o motorista sofreu fraturas nas pernas e nos braços. O caminhoneiro sofreu ferimentos leves. Ambos foram levados para o Hospital Alzira Velano, em Alfenas.
Segundo as primeiras informações fornecidas pela Policia Rodoviária Estadual, o caminhão seguia no sentido Alfenas – Machado quando numa curva à direita o condutor perdeu o controle e tombou para a esquerda. O utilitário ia no sentido contrário e foi esmagado pelos contêineres carregados com café. O Fiesta vinha atrás da composição e bateu em ambos os veículos, saindo depois para fora da pista.
Ainda conforme a Policia, ainda não havia sido possível fazer teste de bafômetro com os sobreviventes, por causa da necessidade de socorro, mas em princípio nenhum dos dois apresentava sinais de embriaguez.
Detalhes deste caso em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
