HOMEM MORRE APÓS TER CAMINHONETE ESMAGADA POR BITREM

Uma carreta bitrem tombou sobre uma Hilux na altura do quilômetro 13 da rodovia MG 179, em Alfenas, na tarde desta segunda-feira (22). Fabiano Bernardi (45 anos), que dirigia a caminhonete, morreu no local. Um Ford Fiesta também foi atingido pelos dois veículos, e o motorista sofreu fraturas nas pernas e nos braços. O caminhoneiro sofreu ferimentos leves. Ambos foram levados para o Hospital Alzira Velano, em Alfenas.

Segundo as primeiras informações fornecidas pela Policia Rodoviária Estadual, o caminhão seguia no sentido Alfenas – Machado quando numa curva à direita o condutor perdeu o controle e tombou para a esquerda. O utilitário ia no sentido contrário e foi esmagado pelos contêineres carregados com café. O Fiesta vinha atrás da composição e bateu em ambos os veículos, saindo depois para fora da pista.

Ainda conforme a Policia, ainda não havia sido possível fazer teste de bafômetro com os sobreviventes, por causa da necessidade de socorro, mas em princípio nenhum dos dois apresentava sinais de embriaguez.

