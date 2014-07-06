HOMEM MORRE APÓS ACIDENTE NA ZONA RURAL

Um homem morreu após um grave acidente ocorrido na madrugada deste domingo (6), na zona rural de Poço Fundo. Dirceu de Lima, mais conhecido como “Dirceu do Zé Cambito”, estava em um Fiat Strada que, segundo informações preliminares, teria colidido violentamente contra uma árvore, na estrada da Barra Grande.

O veículo foi recolhido ao pátio credenciado, e até o momento não foi possível colher informações mais detalhadas junto à Policia Militar. Buscaremos estes dados posteriormente e os publicaremos nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.

O corpo de Dirceu está sendo velado no Velório Municipal, e o sepultamento acontece às 13h00, no cemitério de Poço Fundo.