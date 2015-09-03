HOMEM INCENDEIA VEÍCULO NO BAIRRO MÃE RAINHA

Um Ford Ecosport foi totalmente destruído por um incêndio no final da tarde desta quinta-feira (3) no bairro Mãe Rainha. O dono do automóvel teria provocado o sinistro ao saber que ele seria removido por força de um mandado de busca e apreensão, em processo movido por uma financeira. Por muito pouco, um oficial de justiça e o representante do banco não foram atingidos pelas chamas.Os detalhes deste caso você terá na próxima edição do JPF.