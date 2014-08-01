HOMEM FICA GRAVEMENTE FERIDO APÓS ACIDENTE NA ZONA RURAL

Um lavrador de 29 anos ficou gravemente ferido após cair com seu VW Fusca em um ribanceira da estrada Serra da Barra, zona rural de Poço Fundo, no final da tarde deste domingo (8). Segundo a Policia Militar, Everton Domingues Anacleto conduzia seu veículo rumo à zona urbana quando perdeu o controle e caiu no abismo.
O rapaz foi socorrido por populares e pela Policia Militar, e depois foi levado de ambulância ao Pronto Atendimento. Neste momento está sendo atendido no Hospital de Gimirim. Ele sofreu sérios ferimentos na cabeça e escoriações por todo o corpo. Não há informações se ele corre risco de morte.
Estamos acompanhando este caso e detalhes serão passados em nossas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.
As imagens nos foram gentilmente cedidas pelo internauta Edu Salvioli
