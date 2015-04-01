HOMEM ESCAPA COM VIDA APÓS SER ARREMESSADO PARA FORA DE VEÍCULO

Um homem ficou seriamente ferido, mas escapou milagrosamente com vida depois de ser arremessado para fora da cabine de uma caminhonete, na noite desta sexta-feira (3), na rodovia MG 179. O carro chocou-se violentamente contra um barranco depois de ser fechado por outro veículo, segundo o motorista, que aparentemente não se machucou.

A vitima, consciente e reclamando de muitas dores, foi levada pelo SAMU ao Pronto Atendimento de Machado. Um cachorrinho que o jovem havia acabado de adquirir também estava no automóvel, mas não se feriu e virou xodó de testemunhas e policiais.

Detalhes na edição deste sábado do Jornal de Poço Fundo.