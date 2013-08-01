HOMEM É ENCONTRADO MORTO NO RIO MACHADO

Um homem foi encontrado morto no Rio Machado, na tarde deste sábado (6). O corpo estava preso a uma árvore dentro do rio, no bairro Santa Luíza. A Polícia acredita que trata-se de um homem com problemas mentais, que estava desaparecido desde a última quarta-feira (3). Segundo familiares, ele não sabia nadar.

O Corpo de Bombeiros foi acionado para a retirada do corpo.