HOMEM COM PROBLEMAS PSICOLÓGICOS ESTÁ DESAPARECIDO

A familia de Mateus Donizete de Oliveira (37 anos) está em desespero à sua procura. O rapaz, que tem problemas mentais, desapareceu de sua residência, no bairro Córrego do Ouro (região da Cachoeira Grande, Campestre, etc) no último dia 9, e até o momento não foi encontrado.

Familiares já registraram boletim de ocorrência e efetuam buscas pela região do bairro de onde ele sumiu, mas ainda não tiveram sucesso. Quando saiu de casa, ele vestia uma calça de ginástica azul, camiseta clara com botões e estava descalço. Tinha barba rala, que agora deve estar espessa.

Mateus já havia desaparecido por um longo período antes. Quando ele morava no bairro São José, próximo à Igreja de Santa Rita, saiu de sua casa no dia 14 de setembro de 2012 e só foi encontrado no dia 29, no bairro Piedade. Todos esperam que o mesmo ocorra também nesta oportunidade.

Mateus pode estar em alguma mata ou propriedade rural de Poço Fundo ou mesmo de Campestre, município vizinho, mas devido ao tempo de desaparecimento, outras localidades não estão descartadas.

Se você tiver alguma pista, ligue para o 190 (Policia Militar), para a Delegacia (3283-1236), para o telefone de nossa reportagem (9902-0871), para p JPF (3283-1575) ou para a rádio Gimirim FM (3283-1699).