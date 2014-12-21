HOJE TEM FINALÍSSIMA NO CAMPO DA LIGA

Neste domingo (21) haverá festa no Estádio Gesner Ferreira, o Campo da Liga. Encarra-se o Campeonato Intermunicipal de Futebol Amador de Poço Fundo, promovido pela Prefeitura Municipal em parceira com a Liga Esportiva Gimirinense. Os machadenses Douradinho e Lago Azul se enfrentam pelo caneco, com atividades iniciadas a partir das 17h00 e jogo às 17h30.
O Douradinho só depende de um empate para chegar ao topo, já que venceu a primeira partida da decisão, no domingo passado, por 4 a 3, num jogão. O Lago Azul precisa vencer por dois gols de diferença para levar o título ou pelo menos por um para levar a disputa para os pênaltis. Espera-se uma partida tão movimentada quanto a primeira, já que ambas as equipes são conhecidas por valorizar o ataque e por fazerem um jogo aberto, com amplas possibilidades.
No evento de encerramento, outras atrações animarão a tarde. Antes do jogo decisivo, os novos talentos locais irão se enfrentar em partidas de escolinhas. O Flamenguinho e a Cachoeirinha serão os protagonistas, com encontros marcados a partir das 14h00.
O JPF estará acompanhando a grande decisão, e você terá detalhes em nossa edição especial, que será publicada nesta terça-feira (23).
|Douradinho só precisa de um empate para erguer o caneco
