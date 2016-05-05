H1N1 MUDA ATÉ COSTUMES DA IGREJA

A gripe H1N1 está fazendo que algumas mudanças de comportamento sejam promovidas até mesmo nas celebrações da Igreja Católica. O Arcebispo Metropolitano de Pouso Alegre, Dom José Luiz Majella Delgado, emitiu no último dia 3 (terça-feira) um decreto com determinação de medidas preventivas a serem adotadas na Arquidiocese, devido a ocorrência do vírus “Influenza A H1n1”.

O decreto é destinado ao clero, religiosos e religiosas, aos Ministros Extraordinários da distribuição eucarística, membros da liturgia e os fiéis em geral. As determinações são de que a comunhão eucarística seja distribuída aos fiéis somente com a hóstia, e diretamente na mão do fiel. Nas celebrações, nos grupos de oração e em reuniões pastorais seja omitido o gesto da paz e que não seja promovido nenhum outro movimento ou oração que levem os fiéis ao contato direto e excessivo. Também há a determinação de que os locais sejam arejados por ventiladores, portas e janelas (antes, durante e depois das celebrações), e que o atendimento aos enfermos seja feito com especial atenção, seguindo normas básicas de higiene.

O decreto deverá ser cumprido até que haja uma determinação em contrário e também deverá ser lido nas celebrações de todas as comunidades da Arquidiocese, bem como ser amplamente divulgado nos meios de comunicação.