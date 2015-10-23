H.G. SE DESDOBRA E MENINO MATHEUS SE RECUPERA DE FORMA SURPREENDENTE

Uma imagem que pode fazer muita gente acreditar em milagres, e ao mesmo tempo valorizar sobremaneira os profissionais de saúde gimirinenses. Após mais de 40 dias internado no Hospital de Gimirim, cercado de carinho e intensa dedicação, o menino Matheus Oliveira, que caiu da ponte da Piedade em Agosto deste ano e sofreu um gravíssimo traumatismo craniano, se recuperou de forma surpreendente e agora, contrariando todos os prognósticos, pode nem ter sequelas advindas do acidente.

Tudo que cercou esse tratamento e o resultado dele você confere em nossa edição de amanhã, do Jornal de Poço Fundo. Vale a pena (mesmo) conferir!