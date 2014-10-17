GRAVOU VÍDEO COM AMEAÇAS E ACABOU PRESO PELA POLICIA CIVIL

Uma operação da Policia Civil de Poço Fundo, realizada em São João da Mata na manhã desta sexta-feira (17), com apoio de um investigador e funcionários da Delegacia daquela localidade, resultou na prisão de um jovem de 23 anos. Outro alvo de mandado de prisão, um homem conhecido pelo apelido de “Tião da Mata”, cuja idade ainda não foi levantada, conseguiu escapar, mesmo com tiros de advertência sendo disparados por um dos investigadores, e está sendo procurado neste momento.

A dupla é suspeita de envolvimento com uma suposta quadrilha de furtos e receptação de animais, e teve os mandados de prisão preventiva decretados após se envolverem em uma briga, ocorrida no encerramento da Cavalgada de Nossa Senhora, com uma de suas possíveis vítimas e que também seria testemunha no inquérito que os investiga. Após a confusão, Kaio Batista, o jovem preso, teria levado embora o boné do criador. Depois, um vídeo foi gravado, protagonizado pelo rapaz, ameaçando o homem. As imagens foram parar numa rede social.

Kaio foi levado para a Delegacia de Poço Fundo, para ser ouvido, e já teria antecipado que só falaria em juízo. À nossa reportagem, ele negou participação em furtos, e disse acreditar que a prisão tenha se dado apenas por conta da briga no encontro de cavaleiros.

Mais detalhes da ação e de todo este caso você terá em nossa edição deste sábado, do Jornal de Poço Fundo.

Jovem gravou vídeo com ameaças a testemunha e acabou preso





Um dos comparsas do suspeito conseguiu fugir pelos fundos da própria casa





Boné usado pelo rapaz na gravação do vídeo ameaçador, que pertence à vitima, foi recuperado





Equipe de Poço Fundo contou com apoio da Delegacia de São João da Mata na operação



