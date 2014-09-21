GRAVE ACIDENTE NA MG 179: VEJA MOMENTO DO RESGATE

Uma área de acesso difícil, com o terreno liso por conta da chuva na noite anterior e ainda com um buraco enorme, aberto por um pequeno ribeirão. Este foi o local onde caiu um VW gol na manhã deste domingo (21), depois que o motorista perdeu o controle da direção e saiu da pista, na altura do quilômetro 52 da MG 179 (entre o distrito poço-fundense do Paiolinho e a cidade de São João da Mata).

Remoção difícil foi feita por policiais militares, profissionais de saúde e boas almas que se dispuseram em ajudar. Rapaz sofreu ferimentos graves, mas segundo informações do hospital não corre risco de morrer (clique aqui para ver a noticia).

Abaixo, o vídeo do momento do resgate.