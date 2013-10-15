GRANIZO, VENTO FORTE E ALAGAMENTOS

Conforme previsões da meteorologia e alerta feito por nossa reportagem, em post publicado ontem (14), uma forte tempestade caiu sobre Poço Fundo na tarde desta terça-feira (15), novamente inundando várias ruas e deixando sujeira espalhada por onde passou. Vento forte e granizo também assustaram os moradores, e mesmo residências que nunca tiveram problemas com alagamentos acabaram sofrendo alguns dissabores.

A preocupação agora é com uma possível cheia do Córrego do Veadinho, já que, segundo informações repassadas à nossa equipe, choveu muito nas áreas de nascentes e na cabeceira de outros córregos que desaguam no Rio Machadinho e passam pelo bairro São Benedito.

Ainda de acordo com os principais institutos de previsão do tempo, há mais possibilidade de chuvas torrenciais para o restante da semana.