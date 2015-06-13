GRANDE DUELO NA FINALÍSSIMA DO CAMPEONATO MUNICIPAL

Independente do Paiolinho vem sendo o papão de títulos da temporada

Poço Fundo Futebol Clube chegou à final após liderar quase todo o campeonato

Chega à sua partida decisiva neste domingo (14), o Campeonato de Futebol Amador de Poço Fundo, e a disputa do caneco promete ser de arrepiar. Poço Fundo F.C. e Independente do Paiolinho chegam à grande uma final sem favoritos, pois os dois times tem credenciais para o título.As equipes fizeram campanhas irrepreensíveis, e ainda com um coincidência. Ambas venceram seus adversários nas semifinais pelo mesmo placar: 5 a 2.A torcida está toda convidada a comparecer ao Campo da Liga, à partir das 15h30, com entrada franca, para acompanhar este embate, que tem tudo para ser um dos melhores jogos já vistos nos gramados poço-fundenses.O Campeonato Municipal de Fuitebol Amador é promovido e organizado pela Prefeitura por meio da Diretoria de Esportes, sob comando de Thiago dos Santos, com parceria da LEG (Liga Esportiva Gimirinense) e lideranças das principais equipes gimirinenses.Quem gosta de bom futebol, não pode perder este grande evento.