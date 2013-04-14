GOL ATINGE CHARRETE EM CHEIO NA RODOVIA MG 179

Parte frontal do Gol ficou destruída. Motorista e passageiros não se machucaram

Quem vê a charrete não acredita que seus ocupantes tenham saído vivos do sinistro

Um homem ficou ferido após um inusitado acidente ocorrido na madrugada deste domingo (14) na altura do quilômetro 40 da rodovia MG 179. Um VW Gol, que seguia rumo a Machado, atingiu em cheio uma charrete que trafegava no mesmo sentido e na mesma pista.O condutor da charrete, que tem 55 anos, sofreu os ferimentos mais graves e foi socorrido diretamente ao Pronto Socorro da Santa Casa de Machado. Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, ele não corre risco de morrer, mas ficou em observação no hospital. Uma mulher que o acompanhava também foi encaminhada à mesma unidade, mas não quis ser atendida.Dos três ocupantes do Gol, apenas o motorista, de 19 anos, sofreu um pequeno corte no dedo indicador da mão direita, mas também não quis ser socorrido. Os seus dois acompanhantes nada sofreram.A Policia Militar auxiliou no socorro às vitimas e preservou o local até a chegada da Policia Rodoviária, que assumiu os trabalhos de praxe.Detalhes nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.